Laurel Hill Community Center demo halted

LAURINBURG —Scotland County commissioners are pausing the demolition of parts of the Laurel Hill Community Center after there was backlash during Monday night’s meeting.

In October the commissioners approved the demolition of two-thirds of the upper part of Laurel Hill Community Center. But there were several Laurel Hill residents against the plan in attendance.

“The gym and classrooms are being used at Laurel Hill,” said Billy Norris Jr. “I live in Laurel Hill and I drive by that gym every night and that gym is being used four to five nights a week.”

He added that he was there on behalf of the residents of Laurel Hill who love the gym and the classrooms, but he did add that the auditorium is very bad.

“That’s one of the only gyms Parks and Recreation uses for Little League basketball, and I know that for a fact because I coached last year and there were a lot of parents and kids in that gym,” Norris said. “I would encourage every one of you to come out and have a look at it and see for yourself if it’s worth saving.

“In my opinion, it is and to a lot of people in Laurel Hill who are here and who signed a petition,” he added. “It’s worth saving.”

Two others spoke in favor of not tearing down the facility as well.

Commissioner Tim Ivey suggested that the auditorium could be torn down but the other buildings could be left.

“Right now there are four buildings there, but it looks like two,” County Manager Kevin Patterson told WLNC. “There’s the lower building where there’s a nutrition site, where there’s the RCC day program that is used daily during the week. Then there’s the upper building, which is hard to tell but it’s three buildings — auditorium, the middle part and then there’s the gym — what we’ve talked about and we’ve been talking about for months … is what to do with the community center.”

Patterson said the commissioners had three options of continuing to put in minimal effort but let it continue to slowly deteriorate, make a serious investment in it or to tear it down. The commissioners looked at it in February and it was decided to demolish the upper building, leaving the lower building, due to mold issues that occurred due to Hurricane Florence flooding the building.

The commissioners agreed to hold the plans of demolition until they could get a tour of the facility and get more information.

In other business

— The commissioners decided not to act on the motion made by Ivey to get rid of the school floor funding formula for the school district.

— The commissioners officially approved for Richmond Community College to take over Covington Street School.

County will wait to gather more information