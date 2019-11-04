Donations reach Bahamian students in Virginia

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Representatives of the Laurinburg Branch of National Association of University Women — Dorothy Tyson, Joyce McDow, Regina Smalls, Marie Willis and June Harrell — made a large contribution last week to the ‘Community Giving Drive’ at The Exchange. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Representatives of the Laurinburg Branch of National Association of University Women — Dorothy Tyson, Joyce McDow, Regina Smalls, Marie Willis and June Harrell — made a large contribution last week to the ‘Community Giving Drive’ at The Exchange.

LAURINBURG — Piles of articles of clothing, soaps and other necessities made their way from Scotland County to Hampton University in Virginia on Friday for 45 displaced Bahamian students.

Hurricane Dorian nearly destroyed the Bahamas in September and Bahamians continue to face a massive rebuilding effort. To help, Hampton University brought 45 college students from the University of the Bahamas to Virginia and gave them one semester of free tuition, room and board, and fees for them to continue their education.

The Laurinburg Exchange, WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce tghen joined forces to coordinate a “Community Giving Drive” aimed at assisting giving those students who lost everything items they needed — an idea inspired by a campus effort at St. Andrews University to help with disaster relief donations.

“This was started by the St. Andrews students and I just wanted to add something on to it and the community came out,” said Pierce. “Scotland County is a very giving community you call on them and they’ll show up which is why I love being a part of this community.”

Pierce added that he was surprised at the amount that was donated, originally attempting to pick it up with a small truck — only to have to rent a U-Haul can to meet Anzell N. Harrell Jr., director of the Hampton University’s student activities, at the North Carolina Virginia border.

“There isn’t a single item donated that these students won’t use,” said Harrell, who is a Laurinburg native. “I knew Scotland County and Laurinburg are very giving communities because I was born and raised there. I knew people would come to the aid of those who needed it and they did.”

He added that the students were elated by the donations and were overwhelmed by the amount of support that they received through this.

Last Thursday, William R. Harvey, Hampton University president, announced that the students who meet university criteria will be allowed to stay another semester with free tuition, room and board and fees.

“The students are extremely thankful and grateful for the aid of the people in Scotland County,” Harrell said. “This really shows the giving characteristic of Scotland County as a whole.”

That feeling was shared by both W. Curt Vincent with The Exchange and Dave Wells with WLNC.

“It was evident right from the start that these students from the Bahamas, who lost everything, would touch the hearts of people here,” Vincent said. “I can’t thank everyone enough for giving. Y’all are awesome.”

Scotland County gives from theheart to those displaced by Dorian