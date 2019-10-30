Paramount Staffing acquires TalentForce

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Paramount Staffing (the U.S. platform of the French staffing company PROMAN) has acquired TalentForce and expanded its presence into the Southeast. The company focused on industrial staffing will generate more than $200 million annually in revenue with nearly 250 full‐time employees serving more than 800 clients with 55 offices in 12 states.

“Our acquisition strategy has been to identify companies who focus on industrial staffing, operate in states which are rapidly growing, and most importantly match up with us culturally. We have found that partner with TalentForce,” commented Paramount President Matt Schubert.

With 31 additional offices — including in Laurinburg — the acquisition creates a strong staffing arm for Paramount into North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and New Hampshire. TalentForce specialties include light industrial and administrative/clerical.

“Paramount Staffing and TalentForce are aligned culturally and geographically; together our business model will continue to provide outstanding customer service to our clients and employees,” added Schubert. “We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will present.”

Paramount Staffing and TalentForce will operate jointly.

TalentForce’s Chief Operating Officer Bobby Walker will continue running TalentForce and all current team members will remain in place.

“This partnership will provide more opportunities to build on established customer relationships and resources to create new ones,” commented Walker.

After Paramount Staffing in June 2018, TalentForce marks the second acquisition in the United States by PROMAN.

“We are pleased to welcome the TalentForce team in the Paramount Staffing family; this acquisition brings Paramount Staffing a very talented staff of veterans that will be led by Bobby Walker,” said Gilles Tanneur, chief executive officer of PROMAN North America. “Bobby has been extremely instrumental in the development of TalentForce over the last 20 years and Matt and I really look forward to working with him and his team,”

For information, contact Schubert at 847‐559‐0676 or [email protected] or Tanneur at 847‐559‐0676 or [email protected]‐proman.com.