Green Halloween Zombies a perfect October treat

Celebrate popcorn in late October with Green Halloween Zombies.

This will be the perfect Halloween evening treat for children and to share with their friends.

They are easy to create and fun to show off.

Ingredients …

2-1/2 quarts popped popcorn

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 cups mini marshmallows

4 tablespoons lime gelatin powder

Red gumballs

Candy corn

Flat green candy strips (or fruit leather)

Green sugar sprinkles

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside.

Melt butter over medium heat in a medium saucepan.

Stir marshmallows into butter until melted

Stir in gelatin powder until evenly colored. Pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated.

With buttered hands, shape popcorn into seven oval shapes.

Flatten one oval shape slightly and squeeze one end to form a ‘skull’ shape.

Place onto parchment lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining shapes.

— To decorate

Press tw ogumballs into each skull to form ‘eyes’

Press candy corn into skull to form ‘teeth’

Use scissors to trim candy strips and press into top for ‘hair’

Sprinkle with sugar sprinkles

Allow ‘zombies’ to set for about 20 minutes before wrapping individually in plastic wrap (or serve immediately).

