Break-in

LAURINBURG — Tobacco House and Gifts on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into the business and stole an unknown amount of cigarette cartons.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to police on Thursday that, while at Scotland Memorial Hospital, someone had taken her Samsung cellphone valued at $1,150.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — James McDonald, 47, of Lincoln Street was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest out of Hoke County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — George Easterling, 23, of Blakely Road was arrested Friday for failure to return rental property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

