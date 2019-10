LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Thursday for the PHI Olympic Game at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Bob Pless and Mike Davis

2. Howard and Joyce Loughlin

3. Laura Miller and Jean Woody

4. Ian Mahood and Marilyn Vanderlugt

5. Doug and Connie Harris

6. Mary Sutton and Eloise Carter

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.