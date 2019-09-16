LAURINBURG —Despite having to move the annual Day of Caring, hosted by the United Way of Scotland County, by two weeks, it’s still on track to be successful.

According to United Way Executive Director Coy Moody, all the large groups were still able to volunteer for the event as well as all of the projects being able to be pushed back but she is still encouraging people to come out and volunteer.

“We’ll be accepting volunteers until the morning of so anyone who wants to volunteer will have a place,” Moody said. “This year we already have over 280 volunteers and we’ve never had this many before. So it’s been a great year and we’re glad that having to change the date didn’t change anything.”

Moody added that some of the large projects for the year include helping with a Habitat for Humanity house, helping with Project INASMUCH, building a bookshelf for the reading room for Scotland Youth Development and helping paint the inside of Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families new building along with many others.

“It’s a great time for people in the community to come together and see the state of the community and the needs of our non-profits,” Moody said. “It gives them a chance to give back to the community as well as seeing first hand what these agencies are doing and what they need.”

Friday will begin with a breakfast at 8 a.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church where volunteers will gather to enjoy breakfast, kick off the United Way campaign’s season and where the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will announce the years Highlander Award winners.

The Highlander Award is given to those who take pride in their properties and who work to beautify Scotland County. There are several categories for the award including commercial property, industrial property, non-profit or church, schools and residential properties with an award for each town and two for Laurinburg.

For information contact the United Way of Scotland County at 910-276-6064.

