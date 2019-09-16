Angel Tree registration begins Sept. 23

LAURINBURG — Those in Scotland County and throughout the Sandhills Region who hope to benefit from the annual Angel Tree Program by the Salvation Army can soon apply to the program.

The Christmas assistance effort is open to families who meet certain financial criteria and are unable to provide Christmas for their children and/or senior family members are invited to apply for assistance.

“So many families are hurting during the Christmas Season and now with multiple storms hitting our area in the past several years, we know that many families are still recovering, “explained Major Cheryl Grider, corps officer. “That’s where we come in with the help from our wonderful community.”

Major Chery went on to say, “because of the generous donors from Cumberland, Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Moore Counties, who have faithfully and compassionately supported the Angel Tree program each year, we are able to bring the joy back into Christmas for our families.”

The Salvation Army will take applications for Christmas assistance starting Monday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. Applications will be taken at the Pathway of Hope Emergency Shelter, located at 245 Alexander St. in Fayetteville. The days and hours for applications will be:

— Sept. 23, 25 and 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Sept. 24 (seniors only): 9 a.m. to noon

— Oct. 17, 19 and 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Christmas assistance registration process involves the applicant providing supporting documents that shows their financial situation, including but not limited to their income statements, SSI statements, alimony and child support papers, food stamp award letters, and current bills. Identification cards are also required for every adult living in the household, and birth certificates are required for each child.

The Salvation Army is asking that each applicant come prepared to stay at least one hour in order for the full registration process to be completed correctly.

“This year we have added a date for our seniors to apply without a long wait,” Grider said. “In addition, we have included a Saturday registration to help families who may be working during the week or have to travel a little further to apply for assistance.”