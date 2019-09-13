Taking a stand in Scotland Co.

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Several weeks ago, I asked readers to tell me about their favorite place to stand in Scotland County. Just thought it might be interesting to see what kind of places might get picked — if anyone even bothered to tell me.

Thankfully, a few did.

Probably the most in-depth answer I received came from Stephen Dickens, who wrote:

“My favorite spot is at a small swamp. It is a short distance from Scotland Place along the nature/walking trail. One goes onto to trail at the entrance, passing the metal picnic table. A short distance beyond has a fairly wide view of the swamp. The best time of day is earlyish to mid-morning, preferably on a sunny day. The time of year does not really matter, though the swamp and its wildlife does not do well during times of drought.

“When I used to go on a regular basis I almost always had that section of the trail to myself, and it was fairly quiet – I prefer both. I would often stop at the same place on successive days, but the view would be different due to a different time of morning, with a different angle of sunlight through the tries. The sounds of birds, and frogs jumping into the water would be different. Sometimes I could hear light winds blowing through the trees. There is a natural resting place if one wishes to sit – a large rotting fallen tree.

“What it is like standing there is a sense of peace and a chance to appreciate God’s creativity and the simpler, less complicated side of life on earth. When my mind and soul is in a proper state, that location provided a chance for meditation. I would arrive at that spot from the opposite direction, with it being about two-thirds of the way along the long walks I used to take and enjoy – especially when I reached the areas away from cars and people.

“I miss those walks, and need to resume them … (but) I messed up, got a car, and my free time seemed to greatly diminish. BUT having a car now enables me to help others in little and large ways, and that can also be enriching.”

If I close my eyes and think about Dickens’ explanation, I can almost see it — so maybe, just maybe, I need to go there myself.

Beacham McDougald also contributed his most favorite place to stand in AND outside the county:

“My most serene place in Scotland County is at Caroline’s Landing/Cypress Bend on the Lumbee River. It is a private, family place, but it is the perfect place to community with God and Nature.

“Outside of Scotland County, it would be MacRae’s Peak on Grandfather Mountain on a clear day. The one-hour strenuous hike to its peak will be well rewarded.”

G.C. Bryan, who I have come to rely on for his Christian views, also contributed …

”I take my stand on the Bible, God’s Holy Word. Even on sinking sand it will still help me to stand.”

Impossible to debate that, for sure.

Donald Michael Anderson didn’t send me his favorite place to stand in Scotland County. Instead, he posted a Facebook video of himself standing at The Laurinburg Exchange’s front door at about 6:30 on a Saturday morning — when he was sure nobody would be there.

During his video, he chose to take numerous shots at myself and the newspaper about things he knows nothing about. Silly and sad, really. But you just can’t keep recording devices and access to social media out of the hands of fools.

Come see me, Mr. Anderson, during regular business hours. I don’t bite.

Charles Wentz offered his thought on a favorite place to stand in Scotland County, as well as passed along a compliment on the idea …

“This is a very cool idea! I have many favorite places to stand in Scotland County. But, maybe because I ride by it every day for work, I would choose standing in front of Scotland Memorial Hospital. It is absolutely a total asset and gem for our community and region.”

Thank you to all who responded to my question. Perhaps there will be another one soon.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]