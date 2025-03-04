LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) had the Laurel Hill Community Center hopping on Saturday as they held a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for 17-year SCSO employee Major Roger Alford, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in October.

The fundraiser made $3,200 which will all go to Alford to help with his medical bills and other expenses.

The event started at 10 a.m. with a chili cook-off and hot dog plate sales. The chili cook-off had a $20 entry fee, and the plates were $5 for two hot dogs, chips, a drink, and a Little Debbie cake.

SCSO Captain Randy Dover was a little disappointed in the turnout for the chili cook-off.

“We ended up with three contestants in the chili cook-off,’” Dover said. “We had a bunch of teams that were supposed to enter, but they had things come up and couldn’t make it.”

“However, we’ve had steady hot dog sales all day long, so it’s been good, ” Dover added. “People really showed up and they’ve given a lot of donations today. It’s been a really good day.”

Alford said he appreciates the support his coworkers have shown him.

“This is a hard thing to go through, but it helps to have a good support system like I do with the SCSO,” Alford said. “Captain Dover and the rest of them have been totally awesome arranging this event for me. It’s giving me goosebumps seeing the turnout today.”

Alford said the department has helped in other ways, too.

“When I was first diagnosed, I had to spend three days at Duke,” he explained. “Sheriff (Ralph) Kersey drove up to Durham to give me a ride home. And, retired Chief Deputy Eddie Smith has been taking me back and forth to Chapel Hill for my treatments. Having a good support system makes this so much easier.”

Alford said currently, he’s doing well.

“The tumors are shrinking,” he said. “I’m going to be able to do my treatment here in town now.”

Dover said he and the SCSO are happy to help.

“He’s such a good guy,” Dover said. “I’ve known him since high school. He’s always so positive, even going through this, he’s stayed upbeat.”

Martin English was the first-place winner in the chili cook-off and Ray Morton won second. They each received a trophy.

Dover said several local businesses sponsored the event.

“Convenience Corner in Richmond County supplied the hot dogs, ketchup, and mustard. Freddy Ocean, who works for Flowers, supplied the buns while Art Walters donated the Little Debbie Cakes,” he said.

Carolina Cyber Center and Smithfield Packing also supported the fundraiser.