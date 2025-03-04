LAURINBURG — Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church recently presented the Eagle Scout Award to three Scouts.

The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank earned and presented by the Boy Scouts of America.

Jay Lighthall, the son of Jason and Emily Lighthall; Grant McCoy, the son of Walker and Julie McCoy; and Corey McIntyre, the son of Nicolle McIntyre and the late Matt McIntyre.

As a Life Scout each had to plan and execute a project worthy of an Eagle Scout that benefits their community. Jay Lighthall’s Eagle Scout project benefited Family Promise, Grant McCoy’s Eagle Scout project benefited the Lumber River State Park at Chalk Banks, while Corey McIntyre’s Eagle Scout project benefited the Multitudes Church at their Laurel Hill campus.

Troop 420 presented its first Eagle Scout award in 1931 to Cecil Sanford. To date the troop has had 193 Scouts earn Scouting’s highest award.