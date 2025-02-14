LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill First Baptist Church recently recognized Alvin Lewis Breeden as the recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award for 2025.

Breeden was selected because of his “adherence to the ideals of the late Dr. King.” In his acceptance speech, Breeden emphasized that the guiding principle that governed his daily living was the concept that love ought to be shown to one another.

“Regardless of the circumstances, we ought to love our fellow man”, Breeden said.

Breeden recently published a book titled “A Gifted Life.” In the book, Breeden shares an inspirational fiction piece that is infused with transformative revelations from God and positivity.