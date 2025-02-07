HAMLET — The Richmond Community College board of trustees this week approved the addition of an Associate in General Education Nursing program, which will allow dually enrolled high school students to take college-level Anatomy and Physiology biology classes while still in high school.

“This opens a pathway for those who want to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to take anatomy and physiology versus another biology while in high school,” said Vice President of Instruction Kevin Parsons. “Almost half of our student population is comprised of dually enrolled high school students, so this benefits them and their career goals.”

Because RichmondCC offers the parent program, Associate Degree in Nursing, the College does not need formal approval from the N.C. Community College state board. Barbee said for accreditation purposes, the College only needs approval from the local board to add the program to the college curriculum.

In other business, former Richmond Community College president, Dr. Dale McInnis, accepted an Emeritus Status Award.

His successor, President Brent Barbee, presented the award to him, noting that very few college presidents achieved this milestone. A president must have continuous service of 10 years or more to be granted emeritus status. McInnis served as president for 14 years.

“This is a small token of our appreciation for the many years you served this College. We know it was your hard work that got RichmondCC to where it is today,” Barbee said.

The Board of Trustees was also given an update on the donation drive for Blue Ridge Community College to aid in its ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. On Jan. 15, RichmondCC Director of Facilities Scotty Mabe and Assistant Director of Facilities Ronnie Caulder delivered the many boxes of donated items to Blue Ridge’s resource distribution center in Henderson County.

RichmondCC’s donation drive, “Help Us Help Them,” began in early November. Donation boxes were placed in primary campus buildings, and the community responded generously with contributions of winter clothing and gear, including blankets, jackets, hats and socks, as well as other items like deodorant, school supplies, snacks and more.

“We plan to put out more boxes around our campuses this semester to continue supporting our friends and neighbors in the mountains because they are still facing a long road to recovery,” Barbee said.