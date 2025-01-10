RALEIGH — Senate Speaker Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) appointed Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson, Scotland and Hoke) to eight committees for the 2025-26 legislative biennium.

“Sen. Danny Britt is well-versed in the matters that will come before the committees he will serve on,” Sen. Berger said. “I’m thankful for Sen. Britt’s willingness to bring his expertise to the eight committees and I look forward to seeing the work he accomplishes this biennium for his constituents and the state.”

Additionally, Sen. Britt was tapped to serve as the co-chair of three committees: Judiciary, Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety and Commerce and Insurance.

Sen. Britt will serve on the following committees:

— Appropriations/Base Budget

— Health Care

— Pensions, Retirement and Aging

— Rules and Operations of the Senate

— Joint Legislative Commission on Government Operations

Legislative committees are the bedrock of the legislative process. They are where bills are debated, amended and receive significant public input.

“I am proud to serve as co-chair of the Judiciary, Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety and Commerce and Insurance committees,” Sen. Britt said. “My background as a former prosecutor, private practice attorney, and lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard brings real-world experience to the legislature. I will continue to utilize that knowledge and training, and make improvements that benefit not only my constituents but the great state of North Carolina.”