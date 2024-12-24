LAURINBURG — The Hospice of Scotland County has announced its 39th Annual Golf Tournament, taking place on April 8 and 9, 2025, at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

Each day will feature a shotgun start at noon, with many in-competition games providing an exciting day of golf for participants. This year, Golf Pride is back as the event’s lead sponsor and organizer, a partnership that has been in place since the tournament’s inception in 1987.

For nearly four decades, this golf tournament has been essential in funding patient care at Hospice of Scotland County. While the proceeds benefit many patient care needs, Morrison Manor, the organization’s inpatient facility, has been significantly impacted by the tournament’s success. While many hospice houses across North and South Carolina are closing due to the difficult nature of sustaining these facilities, Morrison Manor has stood the test of time and continues to be a peaceful haven for area families, thanks in part to the organization’s fundraising efforts.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, golfers, silent auction contributors, and many other donors, the event has successfully raised over $4.7 million to deliver compassionate and high-quality care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses, regardless of their financial situation. Last year’s tournament raised just over $180,000. The event is made possible each year with the generous support of Golf Pride and in 2025, Scotland Health Care System will offset any remaining tournament expenses to allow 100% of the proceeds to benefit hospice services.

“The amazing thing about this tournament is that nearly every aspect of the event is made possible by area contributors,” said Bunny Hasty, Hospice of Scotland County volunteer coordinator. “Golf Pride pays for the majority of the event’s expenses, but local restaurants, volunteers, and other food vendors provide most of the daytime food for golfers. Soft drink and beer companies often donate all of the beverages.

“The event insurance is donated. The prizes are donated. Locals volunteer their golf carts for use in the event and volunteers handle the majority of the labor. With the remaining expenses now being covered by Scotland Health, you can rest assured that every dime you donate will help a hospice family. It’s incredible to know that all funds from a fundraiser of this scale in a rural area will support its cause.”

The majority of the fundraising each year comes from tournament sponsorships, which are vital to the event’s success. The event offers five different sponsorship levels, providing businesses and individuals an opportunity to support this important cause.

“The tournament’s success depends on sponsorships,” explained Hasty. “In order for us to reach our tournament goal, we need about $100,000 in sponsorships alone. Every individual, business, or organization can become a sponsor, and your support is essential to reaching our tournament goal. By partnering with us, you’re not just supporting a golf tournament; you’re making a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”

In addition to the golf tournament, attendees can look forward to live and silent auctions, featuring around 300 items ranging from golf equipment and collectibles to artwork, furniture, gift certificates, and vacation activities. A highlight of the event is the Lawson’s Gift Jewelry Raffle, held in memory of Lawson McCabe. Since its inception in 2002, this raffle has raised over $325,000 through the generous donation of fine jewelry by Lawson’s family.

“We want to once again thank the McCabe family for donating jewelry to the raffle,” continued Hasty. “We also want to encourage in area business owner or anyone who is crafty to consider making a contribution to the silent auction. It’s a highlight of the event. A unique part of our tournament is that it reaches past the boundaries of our community to golfers from across the region. We have large group of golfers from Moore County, but we also have participants from Raleigh to the coast and last year we had golfers from across South Carolina and down into Georgia. It’s a great way to introduce your services and products to broader audience and help hospice families at the same time.”

The tournament will follow a Captain’s Choice format, with each day acting as a separate tournament. This allows participating teams to compete only with those playing on the same day, and golfers have the option to play on both days.

Awards will be presented to the top third of the field for both the April 8th and April 9th tournaments, along with special awards and prizes for various in-tournament competitions. The closing ceremony, where awards for both tournaments will be presented, will take place on April 9th.

Golfer entry fees are $150 for one day or $250 for both days, which includes the golf cart fee, on-course beer and soft drinks, meals, one mulligan, access to the silent auction, and multiple in-tournament competitions made possible by Wade S. Dunbar Insurance Agency. Participants will also enjoy the Hole 15 Air Cannon ball launcher, provided by Farm Bureau – Matt Walker, and an invitation to the closing ceremony dinner.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit patient care and bereavement services at Hospice of Scotland County.

“Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurance companies rarely pay for the complete cost of the level of services that we provide,” Hasty said. With your support and the success of this tournament, our small, rural hospice can provide a level of compassionate care that rivals larger organizations. At the end-of-life, there are no second chances, so we want to provide the best care when its needed most and you can help us make that happen.”

For sponsorship, golf, or volunteer opportunities, please call 910-276-7176 or visit scotlandhospice.org.