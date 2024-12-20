LAURINBURG —Two South Carolina men have been jailed and face charges related to intent to burglarize in Laurinburg.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department Isaiah Williams, 27, of Dillon, S.C., was charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor breaking or entering, and resisting arrest. Williams was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond. James Scott, 19, also of Dillon, was charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony conspiracy. Scott was jailed under a $60,000 secured bond.

On Friday at approximately 3 a.m., officers with the LPD located a “suspicious” Black male wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jogging pants standing behind a vehicle in the Oban Woods apartment complex public parking area, according to information from the LPD, Upon officer’s approach, this male “began trying to conceal himself behind vehicles and then fled on foot.”

“Officers pursued the suspect who began dropping items that would be used to gain entry to motor vehicles,” according to information submitted by police. This male was located and apprehended after he was found hiding in a residential storage building by Laurinburg Police K-9 Ronyk and identified as Williams.

Additionally, officers located a “suspicious” dark-colored Dodge Charger in the Oban Woods public parking area with a Black male sitting in the passenger seat. This male was identified as Scott, according to the LPD. A search of the Charger resulted in additional items used to gain entry to motor vehicles, marijuana, and a firearm being located. The firearm was reported stolen out of Florence South Carolina.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.