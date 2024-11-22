LAURINBURG — Coach James McLean and five Blue Blazers attended a rotary meeting this week to share the Blue Blazer story of character building and service at a recent meeting of the Laurinburg Rotary Club.

Coach McLean is the faculty advisor who is teaching young men at Carver Middle School a way of life as a fisher of men. The Blue Blazer program involves community support, mentor support by individual and team members as they accentuate the positive.

Blue Blazer members must meet high expectations of community service and academic success. Blue Blazer members explained that they wear their blue blazer with a tie every Wednesday at school and at many public events they participate in. They explained that dressing up makes them feel special. They also noted that the program has changed the direction of their life to develop high expectation for themselves.

Many graduates of the Blue Blazers have gone on to graduate from college and enter the military to serve their country.