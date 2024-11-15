BENNETTESVILLE, S.C. — Three of Laurinburg’s own will be among the nine young ladies competing in the 2025 Miss Marlboro Academy Pageant Saturday.

The 2025 Miss Marlboro Academy Pageant will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Marlboro Academy gymnasium. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Nine young ladies from grades nine through twelve will vie for the crown.

The contestants include Aurelia-Faulkner Russell, daughter of John and Sharon Ridge of Laurinburg; Carlea Herring, daughter of Ed and Carla Herring of Laurinburg; Abby Kate Leggett, daughter of Ron and Gina Leggett of Laurinburg; Audrey Graves, daughter of Luke and Joy Graves of Rockingham; Anna Weslin Stubbs, daughter of Todd and Tracie Stubbs of Bennettsville, SC; Reese Clemmons, daughter of Jon and Heather Clemmons of Rockingham; Anna Claire Barrington, daughter of Meredith Atkinson and Lance Barrington of Bennettsville, S.C.; Shelby Helms, daughter of Mackie and Mary Helms of Bennettsville, S.C., and Carley Gulledge, daughter of Mark and Felisia Gulledge of Hamlet.

“Barbie” will be the theme of this year’s pageant, which will feature music from the Barbie movie’s soundtrack.

Rae Evers, Denise Jones, and Alexa Boan are teaming up to serve as directors/producers. Courtney Odom serves as the choreographer for this year’s production.

Jill Dudley, Miss South Carolina 2022, will head the show as the master of ceremonies.