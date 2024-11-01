LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg police department is investigating shootings on Halloween night that left two people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer with the Laurinburg Police Department while patrolling at around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday heard several gunshots from the Washington Park Area, according to the LPD. Other officers responded in attempts to locate the origin and observed three individuals running with firearms across Caledonia Road and into a wooded area from Caledonia Road. Officers attempted to locate the individuals with negative results.

While searching, another call was received that there was a gunshot victim on Second Street and a second victim on the 600 block of Douglas Street, according to police. Officers responded to those areas. The victim on Second Street, a 15-year-old juvenile advised that he was on Douglas Street when unknown persons started shooting and they were struck. The juvenile was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The second victim, identified as Sydney Quick, 23-year-old woman from Randolph Street in Rockingham told police she was sitting in her vehicle on Douglas Street when unknown persons began shooting and a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her, according to the LPD. Quick said that she was transporting herself to the hospital for treatment later for a superficial injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers Anonymously at 910-266-8146, free mobile app P3Tips.com or website www.scotlandcountycs.com.