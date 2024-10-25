Dr. Richard Alexander, an orthopedic surgeon with OrthoCarolina Scotland, and Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, were recently named to the board of trustees at Scotland Health Care System.

LAURINBURG — The board of trustees at Scotland Health Care System welcomed two new members during its annual meeting held this month.

Dr. Richard Alexander, an orthopedic surgeon with OrthoCarolina Scotland, and Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, bring a wealth of experience to the board.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Scotland Health Board of Trustees and look forward to what the future holds,” Andrews said. “Though our industry continues to be challenged with much uncertainty, we are confident that we will continue our success due to the commitment of our trustees, physicians, volunteers, and hospital staff working together to deliver the finest care they can to our communities.

“To the citizens we serve, it is most important that they use the services provided by our community hospital and physician practices. Doing so allows us to invest in better health care for all.”

Alexander specializes in shoulder surgery, elbow surgery and sports medicine. Board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery, Alexander also serves as medical director for Scotland Health’s Sports Medicine service line and is team surgeon for UNC Pembroke’s athletic department. A member of the medical staff since 2007, Alexander is Chief of Staff at Scotland Health and Scotland Memorial Hospital. He has previously served as chair of the Surgical Services Division and the Surgical Services Executive Committee.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Alexander earned a medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his internship and residency at the Atlanta Medical Center before finishing a specialty fellowship in Sports Medicine.

Skuka joined UNC Pembroke in 2022 after serving as associate provost and dean of the School of Health Studies at Berkeley College. Skuka established an LPN to BSN program at Berkeley, the first of its kind in New Jersey. Skuka began her career as a medical doctor, practicing for seven years before moving into higher education administration. She has taught health science and healthcare administration courses and served as an evaluator for the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools.

Skuka is a member of the American Medical Association, Medical Group Management Association, American College of Medical Practice Executives and American College of Healthcare Executives.

Skuka earned a medical degree from the University of Tirana School of Medicine in Albania and a doctoral degree in Human Services and Healthcare Administration from Capella University.

During the meeting, the Board recognized outgoing member Chip Shytle for his years of service to Scotland Health. A Board member since 2013, Shytle served as chair from 2020 to 2022 and has also served as treasurer. He has been actively involved in numerous community organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Laurinburg Optimist Club and Laurinburg Rotary Club.