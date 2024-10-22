PEMBROKE — All eyes were fixed on Faith Jacobs, dressed in full regalia. A fringed shawl folded over one arm while she gripped a feather fan in the other, she stepped gracefully to the beat of the drum, proudly showcasing a women’s tradition-style dance she had performed from a young age.

Jacobs’ performance was among the highlights of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day event on Monday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Local artisans, like Barbara Hammonds and Phyllis Lowery, showcased handcrafted creations lined the walls as intertribal powwow music echoed throughout the University Center Annex. Later in the evening, the university collaborated with the Lumbee Tribe to host a cultural class exploring powwow-style dances and powwow etiquette.

“For me, every day is Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Jacobs, a junior kinesiology major and member of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe. “But having a day set aside for Native people is special because it shows that people acknowledge us and acknowledge that we are still here.

“As a student, this event has a special meaning because this institution was founded for American Indians,” Jacobs said.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates Indigenous peoples’ cultures, traditions and contributions nationwide. At UNCP, students, staff and faculty dressed in traditional ribbon skirts, shirts and other symbols that support Indigenous culture. Founded in 1887 to educate American Indian teachers, UNCP is the nation’s only four-year public institution established by American Indians for American Indians.

“Indigenous Peoples Day is a continuation of the university’s historical mission of service to American Indian communities,” said Dr. Lawrence Locklear, director of the Southeast American Indian Studies program.

“An event like this highlights that Native people are still here. We are resilient and contribute to society. Our native cultures are rich, and we are excited to share that with folks. This allows the university not only to promote that relationship with tribal communities but for the campus community to learn more about Native people.”

Michaela McEuen, a sophomore from Jacksonville, N.C., took time between classes to stroll through the UC Annex with classmates Kinsey Chavis and Emori Maynard. McEuen came away from the event with a greater understanding of the university’s rich history, including the strong Native presence on campus and the surrounding communities.

“I’m very interested in my family history, so learning about others has greatly impacted me,” said McEuen, an aspiring educator. “I’ve also gained a historical perspective that might apply to future students while teaching in these surrounding areas. I was enamored and intrigued by everything that was on display.”