LAURINBURG — The Oban-Scotland County Sister City Exchange students are in Scotland County and recently visited the Laurinburg Rotary Club this week.

Twelve Oban High School students and chaperons each shared their thoughts about “coming to America” and how “special” and “welcoming” the community and host families have been. Present were two Oban students and one Laurinburg student whose fathers were in the very first group exchange 31 years ago.

The Oban students are hosted by local families of the Laurinburg students who traveled to Scotland last June. The week was filled with events such as visiting the South Carolina State Fair, canoeing the Lumber River and a visit to the beaches of North Carolina.

The Rotary Club of Laurinburg is a major sponsor of the Oban Sister City exchange.