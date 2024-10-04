WAGRAM — The mayor of Wagram announced Thursday that Anne Locklear will take over the reins as the town’s new clerk.

Locklear was present at the meeting and shadowed former town clerk Phyllis Lowery, who returned from retirement to serve in the interim role of clerk following Roosevelt Henegan’s termination in June.

“I know that our interim clerk is glad to see you,” Wagram Mayor Barbara Pierce told Locklear on Thursday.

The Lumber River Council of Governments assisted with the clerk search process. Pierce said that the interviews were conducted on Sept. 16. The interviewing team consisted of Pierce, Lowery and Commissioner Lori Reynolds.

“Checking her resume, she met the qualifications the interview team was looking for. We had a rating sheet. No one read anyone’s rating sheet and we all came out with the same rating so that says something about her interview,” Pierce said. “We’re just glad to have you. Scotland County will hate to lose you.”

Locklear most recently served as the lead library tech at the Scotland County Memorial Library.

“I would just like to say I’m excited for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with everyone,” Locklear said.

Locklear will start on Oct. 14.

“At the appropriate time we will get you sworn in and get you trained,” Pierce said.

In other business, the board of commissioners unanimously voted to allow Chief of Police James Laviner a leave of absence to assist with search and rescue efforts in Western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Leviner will leave the week of Oct. 7-Oct. 12.

The board also voted to allow Laviner the use of his state vehicle.

Pierce called for the Wagram community to assist with providing three meals a day for Leviner while out west by making monetary donations.

“He didn’t ask but I did check with [Scotland Public Safety director Robert] Sampson. They have to provide their own meals and their own water,” Pierce said.

The death toll from Hurricane Helene soared to 215 people on Thursday as more victims were found, making Helene the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005, according to the Associated Press. Roughly half the victims were in North Carolina, while dozens more were killed in South Carolina and Georgia. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

