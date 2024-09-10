SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Stevens, a native of Laurinburg, is serving aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft, including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are among the largest warships in the world.

Stevens graduated from Scotland High School in 2021 and joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Stevens serves as an aviation support equipment technician.

“I joined the Navy because I felt like I belonged in uniform,” Stevens said.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Laurinburg.

“I learned to make good friends,” Stevens said. “Being in the Navy has helped me meet new people and make more friends.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Stevens serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Stevens has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of being able to help out with the ship’s mission,” said Stevens. “Doing my job aboard the ship fills me with a sense of pride.”

Stevens can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means giving me a sense of purpose,” said Stevens.

Stevens is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank all of my fellow co-workers who have helped me grow as a person,” added Stevens.