LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a photo contest during its Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14.

During the litter sweep, participants are encouraged to gather a team to collect trash within Scotland County; pick up vests, gloves and trash bags at the Chamber Office; and drop off bags of trash at any of the five recycling centers during their operating hours.

Recycling locations:

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Stewartsville South – 7981 McColl Road

— Williamson/Livingston Quarters – 16600 St. Johns Church Roa

— Wagram – 20461 Wagram Road 401 North

— Snead Grove Road – 20640 Sneads Grove Road

Wednesday, Saturday – 7:30am – 6:00pm

— Palmer – 17020 Palmer Road Monday

Photo Contest

Those interested in the contest are to organize a crew, coordinate a pickup location with the Chamber. Then, take before and after photos, share them on Facebook and tag @ScotlandCountyAntiLitter. Register at https://www.laurinburgchamber.com/form/view/33954 or call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 for more information.

The first-place prize winner will receive $200. Second place will earn $100 and the third place is $50.

For anyone interested in participating in a Litter Sweep, contact The Chamber. Residents who wish to volunteer may feel free to bring along friends or other family members to help.

The Fall Litter Sweep, one of NCDOT’s roadside litter removal initiatives, harnesses the power of community engagement to tackle the issue of roadside litter. During the period, residents are encouraged to participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roads.