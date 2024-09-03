AUGUST FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 18 inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of August.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Aug. 1, Pizza Inn, 96

Aug. 12, Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli (74 Bus West), 95

Aug. 13, Highway 55, 97

Aug. 13, The Bistro at Laurinburg, 94

Aug. 13, Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli (Aberdeen Road), 95

Aug. 14, Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli (McColl Road), 95

Aug. 14, Graham’s Buffet, 94

Aug. 16, Maxton Pizza, 95.5

Aug. 19, Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli (Johns Road), 94.5

Aug. 19, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 98

Aug. 20, Fore’s Family Restaurant, 95.5

Aug. 21, Firehouse Subs, 96.5

Aug. 22, Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli (Main Street), 95

Aug. 26, Bojangles, 97

Aug. 26, Popeye’s, 93.5

Aug. 27, Greek Village, 94.5

Aug. 28, Pipers We Proudly Serve, 98.5

Aug. 29, Hardee’s 97