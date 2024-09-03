LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews women’s volleyball team (0-5) was swept three sets to none in their home opener on Saturday afternoon by Livingstone College. The Knights came close to pulling off a miraculous comeback down 24-17 in the first set by racking up five unanswered points to make it interesting but eventually lost 25-22. They also were within one at 16-15 during the second set before falling 25-18 and dropped the finale 25-16.

Jade Alvarez led the team in kills with eight while Maddison Larrimore and Grace Farley added five kills apiece. Isabella Thornton dished out 18 assists with Bailey Zivitski adding 13 digs in the loss. St. Andrews committed eight errors as a team while Livingstone committed just one.

They will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday night with a home matchup against Fayetteville State. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Women’s soccer falls to 0-2 with home loss to Carolina University

The Knights played host to Carolina University on Sunday afternoon and were defeated by the Bruins 3-2. St. Andrews falls to 0-2 with the loss.

The Knights were up 2-0 heading into halftime thanks to goals by Emma Hicklin 5:06 into the game and Diane Maillis with 6:21 left before the break. Three unanswered goals by Carolina, including the game winner with just under 10 minutes remaining, allowed the Bruins to snag a win in a game that at one point seemed to be a likely loss.

St. Andrews attempted 10 shots in the game with four being on goal while the Bruins attempted 27 shots, 10 of which were shots on goal. Jaydin Sanchez made six saves on nine shots against for the Knights.

The team will have three road games over a six-day span starting on Wednesday with a trip to Johnson & Wales. They will also head to Reinhardt on Saturday afternoon for a conference matchup and to Bob Jones University on Sept. 10. Wednesday night’s game will start at 6 p.m.

Football shutout at Erskine in season opener

The Knights traveled down to Greenwood, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon for their season opener at Erskine College. Unfortunately for them the trip did not go very well as they were defeated by the Flying Fleet 52-0.

St. Andrews simply couldn’t get anything going in the passing game as Henry Kanu, Juwan Lyons, Dylan O’Banks and Todrick Walker combined to go 2/10 passing for three yards. One bright spot on that side of the ball for the Knights was the play of Lyons in the rushing department as he carried the ball six times for 58 yards, good enough for a very efficient 9.7 yards per rush. Lyons also had a reception for five yards and a 30-yard kickoff return in the game.

Defensively, it was a solid day for John Brown, who recorded five tackles, 1.5 of which were for a loss and one pass breakup. Lavarius Heath-Lewis and Nick Henderson both had six tackles each to lead the team.

They will have an opportunity to rebound on Saturday night when they travel to Anderson University for a 6 p.m. kickoff.