LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted rape that occurred Saturday on Elizabeth Drive.

Tarus Flowers, 46, of Roosevelt Street, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Monday at McDonald’s, after “causing a disturbance and attempting to fight with employees,” and charged with first-degree burglary and attempted second-degree rape, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. on Saturday to the residence about a report of a break-in and attempted sexual assault, according to information from Laurinburg Chief of Police Mitchell Johnson. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, a 64-year-old female. The victim reported to police that as she was walking into her residence, she was attacked from behind and knocked down to the floor. The victim stated the suspect then got on top of her and was trying to turn her over and was attempting to remove her clothing. The suspect fled from the residence on a bicycle after being chased away by the victim’s pet canine.

The investigation revealed the suspect to be Flowers, according to LPD.

Police say Flowers was apprehended without incident. He was served with an outstanding warrant and was jailed under a $50,000 secure bond.