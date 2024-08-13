LAURINBURG — As a rising seventh grader at Spring Hill Middle School, Ethan Miles continues to broaden his knowledge and exposure outside of the classroom with his admiration for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Miles attended the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Summer Program in 2023 as a rising sixth grader who was curious about the world of STEM. At the conclusion of the program, he was exposed to career opportunities in technology and was eager to return the following summer.

Miles was selected as one of 10 Program Ambassadors to participate in the summer 2024 program. The three-week summer enrichment program was held on the campus of NC A&T State University.

In addition to NC A&T, there are currently 44 additional Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Community Colleges that centers on four educational tracks which consist of immersive media, smart solutions, digital product innovations and artificial intelligence. Participating students received mentorship, accessed next-gen technology — such as 3D printing, augmented reality (AR) and robotics, and hands-on training connected to real-world challenges that helped teach design thinking and social entrepreneurship.

Miles said he is excited and hopeful that he will be selected to participate in next summer’s program. His future plans are to attend NC A& T State University upon graduation from high school and pursue a career in Pharmaceutical Sciences.