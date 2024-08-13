LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners will soon have a new full-time clerk to the board and Public Information officer..

Dorothy B. Tyson, the current deputy clerk and community relations specialist will transition to her new role on Aug. 16.

Tyson is a native to and a resident of Scotland County. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Pembroke State University and her Master of Science Degree in Food and Nutritional Science from NC A&T State University. She has served Scotland County in various capacities over the years.

Tyson retired from the Scotland County School System, has been the Scots For Youth Teen Court coordinator, and spent time working for the Scotland County Health Department. One can still hear Tyson on Sunday mornings as the Gospel DJ for WLNC radio. She remains active in the community taking pride in her volunteerism and advocacy activities.

Tyson said she feels her varied experiences, vast network of contacts, and membership in the NC Association of County Clerks has prepared her for her new role and will be beneficial to Scotland County and the commissioners in her new duties as the clerk to the board and Public Information officer.