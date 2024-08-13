Mike Causey

Natural disasters can bring out the best in humanity. We see it every time a storm comes through, with both individuals and organized groups hitting the ground to help their neighbors. We see it with power companies from faraway states coming to North Carolina to turn the lights on for people they don’t even know.

Unfortunately, the opposite is also true, with many scammers using a natural disaster such as Tropical Storm Debby as an opportunity to fleece unsuspecting people in their time of need. The days after a storm hits are primary times for roofing scammers to rip off homeowners. Often, a scammer will take a homeowner’s money, including insurance money, but never deliver on the roofing services they promised.

If you’ve been a victim of a natural disaster, don’t let scammers trick you into being a victim twice.

Before contracting for roofing services, I suggest you heed the following tips to avoid becoming a scamming victim:

— Beware of contractor or roofing representatives going door-to-door after a disaster.

— Call your insurance agent or insurance company before signing a contract or paying for repairs.

— Don’t let the contractor work directly with your insurance company unless your agent gives approval.

— Work with only licensed and insured contractors.

— Get more than one estimate. Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away.

— Get everything in writing. The cost and the type of work to be done, time schedule, guarantees, payment schedule and other expectations should be detailed.

— Require references and check them out.

— Check out roofing companies through the Better Business Bureau or through online clearinghouses. Don’t be afraid to Google the business.

— Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license. Write down the license number. Also take down his or her license plate number.

— Never sign a contract with blanks. Fraudulent contractors may enter unacceptable terms later.

— Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is completed.

A salesperson offering, unsolicited, to go up and inspect your roof for damage is also a red flag. We’ve had reports of scammers going up on roofs alone and creating damage where none existed before, claiming that the storm caused the damage.

If you’re not sure what to do, you can call your insurance agent. Or, you can call the Department of Insurance and speak to a consumer specialist by calling 855-408-1212 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also visit us online at ncdoi.gov

To report suspected roofing or contractor fraud, contact the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Or you may call toll-free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.