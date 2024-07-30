A year has passed since the murder of Kayla Hodge

WAGRAM — Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the murder of 30-year-old Kayla Hodge that was witnessed by her four children, and investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department are still seeking leads on what they call a “senseless” act.

On July 28, 2023, deputies responded to Hillcreek Road near Wagram in reference to a person possibly shot, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, an unresponsive female, later identified as Hodge, was located with a gunshot wound. Hodge was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives learned during the investigation that two masked men with firearms entered the residence demanding for the individuals in the residence to “Give it up, you know what this is,” according to the release. During the incident, Hodges was shot and killed in front of her four children, the youngest being only six months old at the time.

“This case made national news and even with that we have very few leads,” stated Capt. S.R. Dover. “We are still following any tip we got.”

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information they have in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Yarbrough at 910-266-4332 Ext. 3. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can do so by calling Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit www.scotlandcountycs.com.

“The family needs justice for Kayla,” Dover said.