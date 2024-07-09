Artist Marcus Dunn is shown with Sue Norton of the Arts Council of Scotland County, Church Community Services volunteers and board members.

Artist Marcus Dunn said it has been both rewarding and challenging working on the multicultural mural in downtown Laurinburg.

Local Native American artist Marcus Dunn works on the mural that can now be viewed on the Church Community Services building facing Atkinson Street.

LAURINBURG — The vibrant multicultural tapestry that is Scotland County has been brought to life through downtown Laurinburg’s latest mural which was commissioned by the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC).

The mural, conceived and created by local Native American artist Marcus Dunn, depicts the three dominant ethnicities in the county’s history. Located on the side of the Church Community Services building facing Atkinson Street, the mural is divided into three panels and portrays Scottish, African American, and Native American people in their traditional garb.

The Scottish section’s background is the blue and white flag of Scotland, also known as the St. Andrew’s Cross. The illustration shows Scotsmen in kilts with bagpipes.

The African American segment has a red, gold, and green background. Dunn said he noticed those colors used a lot in Black History celebrations and that they are colors used in many African nation flags. According to various websites, the red represents the blood of innocent black lives shed through centuries of exploitation and greed. The gold represents optimism, justice, and equality, while the green is for natural resources and growth. The subject matter is a man pounding on a djembe drum and two dancing women.

The Native American portion has a wide-striped purple and white background. Dunn explained, “The purple and white represent a two-row wampum belt. The parallel lines run side by side and do not cross. It exemplifies the native path and the non-native path running side-by-side, not conflicting with each other and not forbidding the other’s culture.” The Native American tableau portrays a male and female dancer in Native regalia.

Dunn said the mural serves to honor roots and showcase diversity.

“We don’t want to forget where we came from because without culture, we have no identity. And even though we are a very diverse area, we still work together for our community. I hope it resonates with people and they enjoy it,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the experience has been both rewarding and challenging.

“It’s been enjoyable because people walk or ride by and let me know they like what they see,” Dunn said. “I’ve also grown as an artist because I had to learn to scale up. Though I’ve taught mural painting classes at UNCP, this is the largest one I’ve ever done, so it’s been fun to figure it out. As an artist, I also love the exposure my work is getting.”

“It’s also been harder than I thought,” the muralist continued. “There was definitely a learning curve. The texture of the wall made things difficult, and having to incorporate windows and pipes and other building fixtures into the design was laborious. The heat has been rough, too. If I ever do another one, I’ll be more prepared.”

Olivia Fitzgerald, director of ACSC, said she is thrilled to be bringing more art to the community.

“It is our mission to expose our citizens to as much art as possible and we’re pleased to bring another mural to downtown Laurinburg. This is the 2nd one we’ve sponsored. I feel like the murals really show what Scotland County is like,” Fitzgerald said. “They help tell our story.”

ACSC plans to hold a celebratory reception for the mural’s completion at a later date.