Mike Causey

When it comes to health insurance, turning 26 is a milestone.

That’s because until your 26th birthday, you’re eligible for coverage under your parent’s health insurance plan, even if you’re married, not in school or not living with them. Once you reach the age of 26, you age out and aren’t eligible to be covered under a parent’s insurance plan anymore.

But you do have options.

The best option for many people is to enroll in a plan at your job. The good news about this option is employers usually pay a portion of your premium.

If you’re younger than 30 and enrolled in school, you may be eligible for a student health plan. Contact your school’s health services department to explore this option.

Another option is enrolling in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan operated by the federal government. You can apply at the HealthCare.gov (https://www.healthcare.gov/turning-26/).

During the HealthCare.gov application process, you will find out if you are eligible for other options, such as Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. If you have limited income or are pregnant, you may qualify.

Such HealthCare.gov plans are independent of your employer, so you will have to pay the premium on your own. You may qualify for subsidies and should find out when you apply. If someone claims you as a tax dependent, you can buy a plan through the marketplace, but you won’t qualify for subsidies based on your income.

There are many things to think about when you are looking for health insurance because everyone’s needs are different. Here are a few things to consider:

— How much will it cost? It is important to look at your total out-of-pocket costs including premiums, deductibles, co-pays and coinsurance. Generally, the lower your premium, the more you’ll pay in out-of-pocket costs.

— Can I see my doctor? It’s important to check with your hospital, doctors and other health care providers to see if they participate in the plan.

— How does the plan work? You may need to meet a deductible before the plan begins paying claims. Most plans have a network of hospitals, doctors and other health care providers. Some plans may require a referral before you see a specialist.

It’s important to note that products such as discount cards and health care sharing ministries are not insurance products and are not regulated by the state. You won’t have the same consumer protections with these products that you have with genuine health insurance.

If you’re turning 26 and are on your parent’s employer-based plan, your current coverage usually lasts through the month of your 26th birthday. For example, if your birthday is July 10, you’ll have coverage through July 31.

If you are on your parent’s Marketplace plan, coverage ends Dec. 31 during the year you turn 26 no matter when your birthdate is. If you want to enroll in your own Marketplace plan, you can do so during open enrollment, Nov. 1-Jan. 15 every year.

It’s good that you have options. However, health insurance can be confusing. If you have any questions, please call our Consumer Services Division at 855-408-1212 Mondays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or you may visit us at www.ncdoi.gov.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.