LAURINBURG — It was standing room only Friday and Saturday night as around 150 patrons each night watched Fore Music present their spring recital benefit concert at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Patrons were treated to a rocking good time by 31 student musicians playing everything from rock to country to contemporary Christian songs. Proceeds from the show will be split between the Live Like Madison Foundation and the Arts Council of Scotland County.

Producer Chris Fore said that this year’s total probably doubled last year’s haul of $1,500.

Performering were Leonte Boatwright, Katie Brisson, Brighten Cline, Jordan Cheek, Riley Fedak, Jay Flowers, Jonah Fore, Jude Fore, Andrew Gibson, Blake Graham, Carter Graves, Chase Howard, Reiland Ivey, Aadyn Jenkins, Eden Jones, Jaiden Leviner, Hannah McLean, Cole Locklear, Shalina Locklear, Alex Medlin, Charlie Medlin, Cam Moody, Annabelle Peters, Rosemary Peters, Anderson Price, Jacob Seals, Julia Smith, Marcus Thompson, Tucker Thompson, Fairley Whitlock and Sealy Whitlock.