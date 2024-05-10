Scotland High School senior Tommy Jacobs is shown with Rep. Garland Pierce’s legislative assistant, Garrett Whipkey. Jacobs served as Pierce’s Page from May 6-9.

RALEIGH — Rep. Garland Pierce hosted Scotland High School Senior Tommy Jacobs as his House Page for the spring of 2024.

After being highly recommended by Scotland County Schools, Jacobs was selected to serve at the General Assembly in Raleigh May 6-9. During this time, Jacobs learned about the state legislative process firsthand by participating in mock sessions, completing clerical work for constituents, observing committee meetings and sitting in on the legislative session on Wednesday as bills were debated and voted on.

Jacobs said the week was enlightening and opened up new ideas for career opportunities.

“I’m interested in pursuing IT, and the House Page office gave me some good information on how important the IT department is to state government,” Jacobs said.

Rep. Pierce commended Jacobs for his hard work this week, and encourages any high school students in Scotland and Hoke counties to inquire about being a Page in the future. Pierce also thanked Meredith Bounds and Scotland County Schools for logistical support.