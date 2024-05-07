WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Rep. Richard Hudson’s (NC-09) Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act (H.R. 615).

This legislation will prohibit the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture from banning the use of lead ammunition or tackle on federal lands and waters unless such regulation is consistent with state law and supported by science. Rep. Hudson released the following statement on the passage of this important legislation.

“Sportsmen and women play a critical role in conserving America’s lands and wildlife,” Rep. Hudson said. “The Biden Administration’s proposed ban on lead ammunition and fishing tackle will hurt our conservationists’ ability to do what they do best, and I have been proud to lead on this commonsense legislation with my friend, Rep. Rob Wittman, in order to stop it.”

Last year, Rep. Hudson joined Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) and nearly 50 of his colleagues in introducing the bill.

In November 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) entered into settlement negotiations with activist litigants like the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) over a lawsuit regarding the use of traditional ammunition and lead on over 3 million acres of federal land. On Oct. 27, 2023, the Biden administration issued a final rule to prohibit the use of lead ammunition and tackle in eight national wildlife refuges. The concern over the potential ban of lead ammunition and tackle is due to the fact that lead ammunition is easier and cheaper to make and more readily available for consumers. Banning its use would make hunting less accessible by increasing the financial barriers for sportsmen and women.

Supporting organizations for this legislation include the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, American Sportfishing Association, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, National Shooting Sports Foundation, and Safari Club International.