About 610 pounds of unused and expired medications during the Spring Medicine Drop in Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department in their new partnership with the Robeson Health Center Corporation (RHCC) collected 610 pounds of unused and expired medications, during the Spring Medicine Drop.

The medications were transported to the SBI in Raleigh, where they will be transported to an incineration plant to be destroyed, according to SCSO Captain Darryl Ford.

“We wish to thank the citizens for continuing to participate in our Spring Medicine Drop and getting the expired prescribed medications and unused medications out of their homes and properly disposing of them,” Ford said.