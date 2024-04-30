Scotland County residents had the opportunity to venture out and learn about some of the programs available to them and fellowship with other members of the community during the Scotland County Health Department’s second annual Spring into Summer Health Fair.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department held its second annual Spring into Summer Health Fair on Saturday.

County residents had the opportunity to venture out and learn about some of the programs available to them and fellowship with other members of the community.

“I see a spring into summer community health event as a fantastic way to promote wellness and bring neighbors together,” said Scotland County Health Director Amanda Deaver. “It’s an opportunity for people to engage in physical activity, learn about healthy habits, and connect with local resources.”

Along with the health department, other local vendors and public service agencies were on site providing information to those in attendnce.

“The event fosters a sense of community spirit and support for one another’s well-being,” Deaver explained. “Our event on Saturday provided all of these things.

“We had over fifty five people come through and take part in the event,” Deaver continued. “We had food, immunizations, games, resources and fun for all of our participants”

The health department’s mobile unit was also onsite and according to Deaver it will continue to provide services to the community throughout the summer at various locations.

“We would like to thank our community vendors for coming out and assisting us with the event,” said Deaver. “They provided great local resources for the community.”

For more information on upcoming events or information on services provided by the Scotland County Health Department, call 910-277-2440 or visit its website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/805/Health-Department

