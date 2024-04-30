APRIL FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 10 inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of April.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

April 4, Chick-Fil-A, 95.5

April 8, Maxton’s Pizza, 94

April 10, Laurinburg Lanes Snack Bar, 95

April 16, Captian Larry’s Seafood & Steaks, 94.5

April 22, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, 97.5

April 22, Nic Pic Kwic Deli-74 Business, 94

April 24, Golden Corral, 95.5

April 25, Nic Pic Kwic Deli-Aberdeen Road, 95.5

April 29, Fore’s Family Restaurant, 94.5

April 29, Nic Pic Kwic Deli-Wagram, 94.5