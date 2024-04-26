LAURINBURG — Tickets are on sale now for the Scotland High School Theatre Department production of “Murder at the Masquerade” which will be set in the school’s auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. on May 9.

“We’re thrilled to bring an audience participation production to our newly renovated auditorium, Masquerade Masks will be provided and Hors D’oeuvres will be served,” said Vanessa Rose Edmundson, Theatre director at Scotland High School.

As the night of the masquerade approaches questions will arise in one’s mind. What unfolds when the troubled souls of the rich convene under the guise of celebration? The unease will grow but so will curiosity. Through secrecy and anticipation, those in attendance will journey into the murky world of deceit, crime and retribution.

Intermediate and advanced Theatre students at SHS describe the masquerade as like charades “So join us in the Unveiling of the Mystery Prevailing.”

“Murder at the Masquerade” has a cast of actors that include: Jacoby McIver as Walter Scottsdale (Lone Ranger), Tyrell Pelsey as Kenneth Rockingham (Romeo), Keren Rodas-Ramirez as Agatha Rockingham (Juliet); Sarai Rodas-Ramirez as Charisse Scottsdale (A Mime); Jaci Locklear as Diana (Annie) and Karissa Hunt as Sophia Von Heist (Cat Woman). The show is directed by Edmundson.

The Scotland High School Auditorium is located at 1000 West Church Street in Laurinburg. Advanced tickets are on sale now, until May 2. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens. After May 2, tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $3 for all students ages 7 and up.

Contact Edmundson for more information and tickets at 910-276-7370 or [email protected].