LAURINBURG — Early Start Intervention Services now has a location at 1224 Biggs St. in Laurinburg and a grand opening and ribbon cutting this week to celebrate the occasion.

The company, owned by Amber and Derrick Watkins, provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children with autism. The couple has two clinics already open in Richmond County.

The event, held Tuesday, was attended by the Chamber of Commerce, local government and school officials, friends, employees, and family members. Laurinburg City Council Member Drew Williamson stood in for Mayor Willis, who was unavailable.

“We are grateful to have you here and appreciate the important mission of this facility providing services that are probably not otherwise available to many local families who need them,” he said.

Amber Watkins spoke of the excitement of opening their third Early Start Interventions Clinic in Laurinburg.

“Clinic No. 3 has a special place in my heart because Laurinburg is my hometown,” she said.

Watkins went on to share that this is more than just a business to her — it’s also personal.

“We have a little boy with autism,” she said. “Mr. Elias was diagnosed at 22 months old. Me being a former principal and my husband being a former principal, we knew the importance of early intervention and services. We also knew the schools can only provide so much outside the school day, so we shifted focus to take our gifts and go back to school and sacrifice to open up clinics to provide families like ours with services.”

The clinic will offer universal protocols, play-based therapy, communication, life and social skills as well as parent coaching. For more information about services and eligibility call 910-817-7009 or email [email protected].