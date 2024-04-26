ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team ended the regular season by dropping its seventh consecutive game Thursday night in a 4-1 decision on the road against the Richmond Raiders.

Scotland (8-10, 5-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored the game’s first run in the opening inning, but Richmond (12-8, 8-3 SAC) countered with all four if its runs in the second.

Richmond’s Collin Hill had two RBIs; Jabari Douglas had a single with an RBI; Jason Walker had an RBI and Isaac Hinshaw had a double. Walker pitched a complete game, allowing the unearned run and five hits with six strikeouts to take the win.

Kaden Hunsucker had Scotland’s only RBI, and Maddox Locklear had a double. Dylan Tilson suffered the loss, throwing for five innings.

The Scots will have to wait to see who they play in the first round of next week’s SAC tournament; Richmond and Union Pines play a makeup game Friday night. And with a Union Pines win, they would be 5-7 in SAC play — the same mark as Scotland and Southern Lee. Those three teams make up the No. 4-6 seeds in the league.