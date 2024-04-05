LAURINBURG — A teenager is receiving medical attention following a shooting in Laurinburg.

On Friday, April 5, 2024 at approximately 10:59 a.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the area of Phritz Street in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a release from the LPD.

While on scene, officers heard gunshots coming from the area of Alexander Avenue, according to the LPD. Officers responded to that location and located 19-year-old Ameer Harris, of Pitt Street Laurinburg, lying on the roadway. Harris had sustained a gunshot wound.

Harris was transported via Scotland County EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Detective Division at 910-276-3211. One can also contact anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, P3tips.com or www.scotlandcountycs.com.