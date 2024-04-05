WAGRAM —The North Scotland Volunteer Fire Department is $20,000 richer after the town’s clerk presented a check Thursday to the department’s assistant chief David Clark.

The money is to be used to purchase equipment for a new paramedic truck the department has obtained as well as the Jaws of Life and other equipment the department may need.

“We’d just like to thank the Town of Wagram for sponsoring us for the new truck we got,” Clark said.

The funds were made available to the town after the State General Assembly granted Wagram $200,000.

“Thank you so much for everything you do because every day when you go out you put your lives on the line and really appreciate it,” Mayor Barbara Pierce said.

Nazareth Church Road flooding

After an investigation was conducted by an outside party, Wagram commissioners learned that the town is not liable for standing water collected on a Nazareth Church Road property.

Commissioners previously suspected runoff from the town’s lift station was the cause after the resident of the property brought her complaints before the board. The commissioners decided at the March meeting to seek an expert outside of the town and property owner to conduct their own assessment after Commissioner Robert McLaughlin expressed his concern with the town interfering with private properties.

“We had an outside individual go out and check their area who is certified in the area of water. What he found out is that the water is not coming from any part of the town … What he did state [is] that it’s rolling down the pavement where Nazereth drops off. It’s rolling down into her yard,” Pierce said.

The expert said the best way to fix the matter is to install a trench, according to the mayor.

“That would not be on the town because that is on the church’s (Jubilee Christian Center of Wagram) property,” Pierce said.

Wagram beautification

In other business, the commissioners heard from Scotch Garden Club’s Martha Gibson who discussed the town’s partnership with the organization in an effort to beautify Wagram.

“We do service projects and we decided our service project is to assist Mayor Pierce and you all in the town,” Gibson said.

Gibson presented her assessment of where to plant and encouraged residents to volunteer and assist with beautification.

