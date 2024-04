The Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce this week held a ribbon cutting for its newest member, the Loving Touch Companion Care/Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to aid in subsidizing the cost of home care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, Medicare and Medicaid recipients. They are located at 11921 McColl Road, Laurinburg. For more information, about their services or donate to their foundation, visit www.lovingtouchfoundation.com