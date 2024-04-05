The Rotary Club of Laurinburg inducted three new members during the April 2 meeting. The new Rotarians are Rod Frohman, left, Dorothy Tyson and Ray Herring. Chris English | Rotary Club of Laurinburg

Chris English | Rotary Club of Laurinburg

