Home News Laurinburg Rotary inducts new members News Laurinburg Rotary inducts new members April 5, 2024 The Rotary Club of Laurinburg inducted three new members during the April 2 meeting. The new Rotarians are Rod Frohman, left, Dorothy Tyson and Ray Herring. Chris English | Rotary Club of Laurinburg The Rotary Club of Laurinburg inducted three new members during the April 2 meeting. The new Rotarians are Rod Frohman, left, Dorothy Tyson and Ray Herring.