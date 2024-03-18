LAURINBURG — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday at 1402 S. Main St.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“Main Street has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of family-friendly restaurants, making it a perfect fit for Freddy’s,” said Steven Nemeth, operating partner. “We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new community. Our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we can’t wait to become a part of the neighborhood.”

The 2,054 square-foot, freestanding restaurant has additional seating on the patio and offers drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We have two popular specialty orders we regularly recommend to first-time guests: the Freddy’s Original Double and the Signature Turtle Sundae,” said Nemeth. “There are several condiment and topping options for our food and freshly churned frozen custard, so we encourage you to customize your orders to your liking. We also offer a variety of limited-time menu items throughout each year.”