Warm, sunny weather brought out swarms of people to the Festival of the Arts held Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Laurinburg. The festival featured music, dancers, cheerleaders, and artisans selling homemade wares like tablecloths and runners, woodwork items, and jewelry. Vendors also sold inflatable toys, t-shirts, hats, and more. Food trucks offered everything from turkey legs, BBQ, and fried fish to gourmet funnel cakes and ice cream. There was also a gaming truck.

Stephanie Walcott | For the Exchange