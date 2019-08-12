Laurinburg man arrested for 2018 break-in

LAURINBURG — Police have arrested a man in connection with four break-ins to a church back in July 2018.

On Sunday, Laurinburg police arrested 20-year-old Lekeithan Tyson of Cooper Street in connection to the church break-ins that happened around Old Lumberton Road and Produce Market Road.

Churches included Pleasant View Church, which was broken into twice, Freedom Temple Baptist Church and Beth-el Living Word Ministry.

During the break-ins there were also items taken such a TV and pressure washer.

Tyson was charged with felony breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

He was given a $55,000 bond.

